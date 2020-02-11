|
ALBION - Gary Lee Weeks, 70, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, Feb 8 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on July 21, 1949, in Kendallville, to George and Lucille (Johnson) Weeks.
After graduation from Albion Jefferson High School, Gary joined the US Air Force, where he honorably served his country from 1967-1971, including time in Vietnam. He returned from the Air Force and began working for Lyall Electric (later Group Dekko) in a career that would span over 30 years. During this time, he earned his degree in Industrial Management and Business Administration. Gary eventually retired from Busche in 2015.
Gary enjoyed many pursuits in life including serving as an Albion Town Council member and belonging to the Albion Fire Department for many years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, and pursued his faith by becoming a lay minister with the United Methodist Church and the Albion Presbyterian Church.
In addition to spending time with his family, Gary enjoyed bowling, golfing, and reading. He also belonged to the Albion American Legion Post #246.
On November 27, 2002, he married Nancy (Cole) Garner.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Weeks of Albion, daughter, Dawn (Terryal) McCavit of Orland; stepson, Shawn (Kristin) Garner of Albion; brothers, Larry (Carolyn) Weeks of Athens, Alabama, and Phil (Alice) Weeks of Albion; and sisters, Becky (Jim) Jarman of Albion and Beverly (James) Stull of Albion. Also surviving are grandchildren, Drake, Lyla, Hadley, Victoria, Madison, and Jacob; and great great grandchildren, Sophia, Brantly, and Tanner.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate. Visitation also from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday February 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Contributions in Gary's memory may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church or Albion Presbyterian Church.
To leave a condolence, or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com