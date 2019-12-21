KPCNews Obituaries
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
1953 - 2019
LAGRANGE - Gaylord A. Byler, 66, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Byler was born on Sept. 6, 1953, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Archie and Maude (Miller) Byler.

Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a forklift driver for Machine Rite/Atwood Mobile Products.

Gaylord loved to hunt, fish, mushroom hunt, bird watch, and the time he spent with his family.

On June 28, 1975, in Woodruff, Indiana, he married Cathy Northup; Mrs. Byler survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and James Lowe, of Angola; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brent and Robin Byler, of LaGrange, and Brad Byler, of LaGrange; seven grandchildren; a sister, Louise Burkhead, of Goshen; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Sarah Byler, of LaGrange, and Eldon and Pam Byler, of LaGrange.

Preceding Gaylord in death were his parents; two sisters, Lucille Torrance and Delta Basile; and three brothers, Richard, Dave, and Sam Byler.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Craig Burkholder will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.

Visitation will take place from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to LaGrange County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 21, 2019
