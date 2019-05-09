LAGRANGE - Gene Bell, 86, of LaGrange, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

Mr. Bell was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Kendallville, to Forrest and Gladys (LeMaster) Bell.

Mr. Bell was United States Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean War. After returning from his time in the service he went on to Moody Bible Institute and then graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington. He served as a pastor for many years with the American Baptist Church. After retiring from pastoring, he began driving truck and farming. He attended both the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange and East Springfield United Methodist Church.

Gene was big fan of IU sports, especially basketball. He loved watching basketball, being outdoors, and attending his grandkids' activities.

Surviving are his children, Timothy (Teresa) Bell of Wolcottville, Cheryl (Jim) Roy of Fort Wayne, Carole Bell of LaGrange, and Becky (Robby) Zolman of LaGrange; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Dick (Sara) Bell of Frankfort, Kentucky, Helen Prill of Wolcottville, and Barbara Householder of Valparaiso.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and two sisters, Ruth O'Neil and Betty Cline.

Services will take place Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, with the Revs. Chris Lantz and James Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to East Springfield United Methodist Church for the youth summer camp fund.

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.