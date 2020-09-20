1/1
Gene Yoder
1943 - 2020
SPENCERVILLE - Gene L. Yoder, 77, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne.

He was born on September 13, 1943 in Berne to the late Daniel & Harriet (Rich) Yoder. He married Datha "Janet" (Wagner) Yoder on July 13, 1962 in Fort Wayne.

Surviving are his wife, Datha "Janet" Yoder of Fort Wayne, a daughter, Amy Felger of Fort Wayne, a son, Edwin (Dawn) Yoder of Spencerville, grandchildren Kayla (Isaac) Wolf, Logan (Kendall) Yoder, Hunter (Meadow) Yoder, Chase Yoder, Blake Yoder and a great-grandson, Ezekiel Yoder.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Felger.

Gene worked as a truck driver for 33 years with Preston Trucking and other companies. He was a volunteer firefighter for Waynedale and Grabill, sold Spencerville Fire Department one of their trucks, coached little league and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. He was also a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

Calling will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State Street Grabill, IN.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a calling from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Gary Gates officiating. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grabill Missionary Church.

Due to the Governor's Mask Mandate, masks and social distancing is required.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
SEP
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
SEP
22
Service
01:00 PM
Grabill Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
