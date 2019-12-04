KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bobilya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bobilya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Bobilya Obituary

George Bobilya

ALBION - George V. Bobilya, 79, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

He was born on September 26, 1940, in Ft. Wayne, to the late Eugene and Evelyn (Edwards) Bobilya.

He was a graduate of Wolf Lake High School and a US Army veteran.

He retired in 2000 from United Technologies in Columbia City.

On February 14, 1985, he married Marilyn (Hindsley) Nace.

George was a member of the Sugar Grove Church of God in Churubusco. In his free time, he loved fishing and hunting, collecting stamps and coin, and especially watching college basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bobilya of Albion, and a son, Douglas (Lorie) Bobilya of Severance, Colorado.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday December 5, 2019 at Harper Funeral Homes, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Pastor Tim Grable will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Mishawaka. Donations in George's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County. To leave a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Obituary Policy

The Albion New Era does not charge for death notices that include name, residence, age, date of death and funeral home. An extended obituary with photo is available for a charge.

Deadline for funeral homes to place obituaries is 9 a.m. Tuesday. The email address is obits@kpcmedia.com.

Submitted obituaries must contain the name and phone number of the funeral home.

For information, contact Carol Ernsberger at (260) 347-0400, ext. 1190.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -