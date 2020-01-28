|
BALL LAKE - George "Jeff" Capaci, 79, of Ball Lake, Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home on Ball Lake.
He was born on May 6, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, to Roy S. and Georgia N. (Varbel) Capaci. They preceded him in death.
Jeff earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University in Long Beach, California.
He married Maryl Breitfeller, the love of his life, on June 26, 1965, in Long Beach, California, and she currently resides in Hamilton.
While a member of Plumbers Union Local 78 in Los Angeles, he worked as a supervisor and trainer of apprentices for several different companies, retiring in 1994, after 30 years of service.
Jeff was trained as an Advance Catechist in the diocese of Los Angeles. He and his wife served in their former parish in both RCIA and Young Adult Ministry.
After moving to Indiana, in 1997, he and his wife became active members of St. Michael the Archangel parish in Waterloo.
Jeff is also survived by their two children and their spouses, Nicholas A. and Patti Ann Capaci, of Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, and Joana L. and David S. Mason, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and seven grandchildren, Andrew and wife, Alex Capaci, Allison Capaci, Jeffrey and his wife, Mackenzie Capaci, Mirielle Mason, Dominic Capaci, Anna Capaci and Joseph Mason.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church.
Father Vincent Joseph VC will be officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 7-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the rosary being recited at 8 p.m., Thursday.
Memorials may be directed to Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration or St. Michael's Catholic Church restoration fund.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.