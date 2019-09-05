|
ANGOLA - George W. Cumings, 81, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1938, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Arthur James and Ruth Lucille (Salisbury) Cumings.
Mr. Cumings had worked for Carbon Graphite Company in Niagara Falls, New York.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was an Auxiliary member of Angola VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205.
Surviving are his wife, Ardith L. Cumings, of Angola; son, Dorrill (Fawn Marie) Cumings, of Angola; stepson, Jason (Josie) Holsinger, of Fremont; two brothers, Fritz (Cindy) Cumings, of Orland, and Darwin Cumings, of Baldwin, Michigan; and two sisters, Lenore Deters, of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Carolyn (Tom) Favareau, of Citrus Springs, Florida.
Also surviving are his three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Gail Cumings; three brothers, Art Cumings, Ted Cumings, and Don Cumings; and one infant sister, Dolly Mae Cumings.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home,
Angola, with the Rev. Roger Strong officiating.
Burial and military honors by Angola American Legion and the U.S. Air Force will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Angola VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205, Angola Fire Department or to Elara Caring Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.