George DeVon Shumaker
ANGOLA - George DeVon Shumaker, 88, of rural Angola, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1932, to Oscar Sr. and Leta (McNabb) Shumaker near Crooked Lake, Indiana.
He served two years in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a tank mechanic in Camp Weer Japan for 13 months. Upon returning home, he farmed with his father.
On Feb. 18, 1967, he married Aileen Eyster. She survives along with his niece, Dianna Graeber of California and two step-daughters, Marcia McKinley of Arizona and Lisa Walter of Angola, along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Oscar Junior Shumaker.
He worked on the Norfolk-Western Railroad and at Pittsfield Products of Hamilton until he retired at age 74.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Edon Cemetery in Edon, Ohio.
To honor his wishes, there will be no calling.
Memorials may be made to or Alvarado United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online through at www.weichtfh.com. Local arrangements are handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 9, 2020