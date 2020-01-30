|
LAGRANGE - George Kenneth Hollowell Jr., of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Hollowell Jr., was born on Oct. 18, 1949, in Noble County, Indiana, to George Kenneth Hollowell Sr., and Verna P. (Rice) Hollowell. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School.
George served his country honorably when he was drafted into the Army in 1969.
He worked as a repairman for StarCraft in Topeka for 15 years. George then went on to retire from Markline Products, as a repairman, after 20 years of dedicated service.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Kendallville, Indiana.
He knew how to fit everything. George also loved children and could hold a baby in a loving way to make it calm and relaxed.
He really enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling.
His survivors include his daughters, Angela and Jerry Otto, of LaGrange, and Cherish and Randy Caldwell of LaGrange; grandchildren, Jaleasa Hollowell, Mathanial Hollowell, Savannah (Gaspar) Mateo, Jaicey Caldwell, Elizabeth (Michael) Yoder, Stephan (Megan) Otto, Ashlee (Patrick) McLaughlin, Mary Otto, Zaneta Otto, Sarah Otto, Marcus (Jewel) Otto, and James Hollowell; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon and Jerry Smith, of Mongo, Marsha and Mike Paxon, of LaGrange, Jeanette and Butch Launsbury, of LaGrange, and Nancy Emeric; brothers, Dennis Hollowell, of Howe, and Gary and Carolyn Hollowell, of LaGrange; and 22 nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents; two great-grandchildren, George Kenneth Hollowell III, and Heidi Yoder; sister, Diana Garrison; brother-in-law, Danny Emeric; and two nieces.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb, 3, 2020m at 1 p.m., at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Brushey Chapel Cemetery.
Officiating the services will be Pastor Paul Delmark.
Memorial donations may be directed to New Hope Baptist Church Children's Ministry.
Arrangements by Stemm Lawson Peterson Funeral Home and Funeral Director Craig Hess.