Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Sweet Cemetery near Albion
1944 - 2019
George Owen Obituary

LAKE WALES, Fla. - George Irwin Owen, 74, formerly of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home in Lake Wales, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Owen was born on Nov. 29, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Richard B. and Esther (Hall) Owen. They preceded him in death.

He was retired from the United States Postal Service in Kendallville, Indiana, as a letter carrier.

George loved being with his family, going to the community pool, traveling and fishing.

His survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carol A. Owen, of Lake Wales, Florida; daughter, Mary Ann Nelson and her husband, Phil Nelson, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, John D. Owen and his wife, Melissa Owen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jeff L. Owen, of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jordan Owen, Madison Owen, Jace Owen, Brittany Nelson, and Jordan Nelson; one great-grandchild, Eligh Spradlin; brothers, Brice Owen, of Albion, Indiana, and James H. Owen, of Albion, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Owen, III.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana.

Visitation will also be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Graveside services and burial will take place on Monday at noon at Sweet Cemetery near Albion, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florida Cancer Specialists at 2 S.R. 60, West Lake Wales, FL. 33853.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 28, 2019
