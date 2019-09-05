Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Rodecap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Rodecap

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Rodecap Obituary

AUBURN - George William Rodecap, 92, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home in southwest Auburn.

He was born Aug 6, 1927, in Auburn to Raymond and Ruth Rodecap.

He graduated from Auburn High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He worked approximately 45 years at Auburn Foundry, retiring in 1990, having earned the respect of all who worked with him and under his leadership.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. While in the service, he reached his 18th birthday on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped on Japan.

Mr. Rodecap coached Little League baseball in Auburn while his two sons were playing. He was a skilled do-it-yourself craftsman. In 2008 at the age of 81, he survived a fall from a rooftop in which two lengths of steel rebar pierced his adbomen.

He married Patricia (Brady) Rodecap on May 23, 1951, in Auburn, and they were married for 68 years. She survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Lois Molitor and her husband, Jack, of Carmel; four children, Betsy Rodecap-Kurtz and her husband, Dave Kurtz, of Auburn; Meg Rodecap, of Auburn; Dave Rodecap and his wife, Nicole, of Auburn; and Joe Rodecap and his wife, Grace, of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, David Jon Kurtz, of Auburn; Drew Kurtz, of Bishop, Georgia; Dan Kurtz, of Austin, Texas; Teca Slone, of Auburn; Jaclyn Rodecap, of Auburn; and Christian, Nicholas and Rachel Rodecap, all of Indianapolis; nine great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Paul Rodecap, and a grandson, Alex Rodecap.

His body was donated to science.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.