|
AUBURN - George William Rodecap, 92, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home in southwest Auburn.
He was born Aug 6, 1927, in Auburn to Raymond and Ruth Rodecap.
He graduated from Auburn High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He worked approximately 45 years at Auburn Foundry, retiring in 1990, having earned the respect of all who worked with him and under his leadership.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. While in the service, he reached his 18th birthday on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped on Japan.
Mr. Rodecap coached Little League baseball in Auburn while his two sons were playing. He was a skilled do-it-yourself craftsman. In 2008 at the age of 81, he survived a fall from a rooftop in which two lengths of steel rebar pierced his adbomen.
He married Patricia (Brady) Rodecap on May 23, 1951, in Auburn, and they were married for 68 years. She survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Lois Molitor and her husband, Jack, of Carmel; four children, Betsy Rodecap-Kurtz and her husband, Dave Kurtz, of Auburn; Meg Rodecap, of Auburn; Dave Rodecap and his wife, Nicole, of Auburn; and Joe Rodecap and his wife, Grace, of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, David Jon Kurtz, of Auburn; Drew Kurtz, of Bishop, Georgia; Dan Kurtz, of Austin, Texas; Teca Slone, of Auburn; Jaclyn Rodecap, of Auburn; and Christian, Nicholas and Rachel Rodecap, all of Indianapolis; nine great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Paul Rodecap, and a grandson, Alex Rodecap.
His body was donated to science.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society.