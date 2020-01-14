|
|
George Rugman
CAMDEN, S.C. - George Earl Rugman, 72, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Born in Indiana, he was a son of Agnes Green Rugman and the late Paul Rugman.
Mr. Rugman retired from HBD industries of Elgin in December 2017.
He enjoyed working with horses, especially riding and driving.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Betty Anne Rugman; sons, Bill Rugman, of Columbia, and Ben Rugman (Morgan Fulmer), of Gaston; granddaughters, Brooke Roberts, and Hope Rosier; and sisters, Carol Gunion and Ellen Powers (Tim).
A celebration of life service was held at a previous date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dream Riders Therapeutic Riding Center, 156 Sand Hill Road, Lexington, SC 29072.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 14, 2020