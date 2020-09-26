1/1
George Topp
1936 - 2020
FORT WAYNE - George R, Topp, also known as "Crowbar", age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born on March 14, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Alfred and Bernice (Gebert) Topp.

He married Agnes Mungovan in 1960, in Fort Wayne. He worked for Fort Wayne City Utilities as an inspector.

George truly loved life, especially when he was fishing, going to Baer Field Race Way, NASCAR races, amusement parks, traveling, camping at Manapogo Park Campground, spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida, taking naps in his motorhome parked in Tom Mungovan Funeral Home parking lot, or simply spending time with his family. He enjoyed socializing everywhere he went, especially at the counter at Hall's Drive In. He was a very generous man and never did meet a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Allen; wife, Agnes; brother, James; and parents, Alfred and Bernice.

He is survived by his sister, Coral (Topp) Glenn, of Angola; daughter, Ann M. Dennis; son, Thomas A. (Polly) Topp; grandchildren, Toni Dennis, Mary Dennis, Abigail (Travis) Zimmerman and Andrew (Brittney) Topp; and great-grandchildren, Alayla Dennis, Elleen Zimmerman, Amelia Dennis, Easton Heltzel, Elijah Zimmerman and Briella Topp.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., with rosary starting at 6 p.m., at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Visitation will also be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne.

Catholic Mass will begin at 11 a.m., to celebrate his life.

Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home 2221 S. Calhoun St.

To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
SEP
27
Rosary
06:00 PM
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
260-744-4124
