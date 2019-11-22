KPCNews Obituaries
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Masonic Services
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola 108 S. West Street
Angola, IN
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
George Underwood


1941 - 2019
George Underwood Obituary

ANGOLA - George O. Underwood, 78, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

He was born June 14, 1941, in Bellville, Illinois, to the Rev. William and Myrtle (Kronenberger) Underwood. They preceded him in death.

On Aug. 22, 1964, George was united in marriage to Judith (Wiley) Underwood at Pleasant Lake Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on Aug. 2, 2018.

He retired from Dana-Weatherhead as a machine operator after 42 years of service.

He was a member of Angola Assembly of God, Angola Masonic Lodge #236, Pokagon Shrine Club and Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine.

He enjoyed golf, fishing and spending time with family, especially grandchildren.

George is survived by two daughters, Victoria (John) Xenias, of Orland, and Kristi Underwood, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Elizabeth Roberts and Michelle Kimmel, both of Angola; two brothers, William Underwood Jr., of Bellville, Illinois, and Paul (Ruth) Underwood, of St. Paul, Minnesota; one sister, Joyce Underwood, of Bellville, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Kathy Underwood; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith; one granddaughter, Megan Kotowski; one brother, Larry Underwood; and one sister-in-law, Nettie Underwood.

Funeral services for George Underwood will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Gowen, of Angola Assembly of God officiating.

Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services, starting at noon.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the funeral home, with Masonic Services starting at 4:30 p.m.

Memorials are requested to the family.

To leave condolences to the family, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 22, 2019
