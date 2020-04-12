KPCNews Obituaries
George Walters


1925 - 2020
George Walters Obituary

FORT WAYNE - George W. Walters, age 95, of Fort Wayne, IN, and formerly of Garrett, IN, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne, IN.

George was born February 22, 1925, in Clarks Summit, PA, to Leslie G. and Maimee (Wines) Walters. He married Doris Clabaugh on March 25, 1950, in Garrett, and she died February 15, 1984. George entered the United States Navy in 1942 at the age of 17 - serving during WW II. He was on the Atlantic side - landing troops on shore by boat.

George and Doris co-owned George's Sport Spot from June 1, 1956–December 1987. George also worked as an inspector at Fruehauf Trailer for 37 years.

George later married Florence DeMarco on June 29, 1985, and she died on December 17, 2007. He was a member of the Garrett American Legion Post #178, 40 & 8, VFW and the of Corunna, IN.

George is survived by his son: Leslie and Linnia Walters, Fort Wayne, IN; 3 step-daughters; 3 grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and 1 step-great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews

George was preceded in death by his wives: Doris Walters and Florence Walters, parents: Leslie G. and Maimee Walters; step mother: Dorothy (Burns) Walters and a step= daughter.

Due to the restrictions on gatherings with COVID-19, private services will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, IN. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Garrett, IN.

Memorials are to the of Corunna, IN.

The family would like to thank Bethlehem Woods and Southern Care Hospice for the loving care given to George.

Arrangements by: Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 12, 2020
