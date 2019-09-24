KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Georgia Heiman


1942 - 2019
Georgia Heiman Obituary

HUDSON - Georgia Mae Heiman, 77, of McClish Lake, Hudson, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Orchard Pointe, in Kendallville.

Mrs. Heiman was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 20, 1942, to LaMar Bud Bailey and Maude Elizabeth (Moore) Bailey. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Auburn High School and retired from TI Automotive, in Ashley.

She married Daniel Lee Heiman on Oct, 8, 1977, in Concord, Indiana, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Georgia loved living at the lake and having her family out in the summertime to visit and swim. She loved paddle boat rides, gardening, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann Galligher and Nicholas Landez and his daughter, Bailey Landez, all of Hudson; daughter, Tracie Allyn Douglas, of Kendallville;

two grandsons, Seth Daniel Danning, of Angola, and Carl Alvin Danning II. and Amanda Vinson, of Ashley; and three great-grandchildren, ZaRyant Lee, Reianah Maree, and Jaxon Truman.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home ,in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Wright Cemetery, near Stroh.

Memorial donations may be made to the church of the donor's choice, American Cancer Association, or to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 24, 2019
