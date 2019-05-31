ANGOLA - Gerald F. "Jerry" Vorndran, 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Emil E. and Mary E. (Dirig) Vorndran.

He attended St. Andrews grade school and graduated from Central Catholic High School, both in Fort Wayne.

He married Barbara J. Schulz on July 17, 1954, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

Gerald worked as a food services consultant as well as other occupations before retiring.

He served his country in the US Air Force, where he was a staff sergeant.

Gerald was a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He liked playing cards, games and golfing with his friends.

Surviving are children, David A. (Angela) Vorndran, of Brownsburg, Steven A. Vorndran (Ginger Kilpatrick), of Fort Wayne, Sandra A. (Larry) Penick, of Pleasant Lake, and Laura L. (John) Bell, of Sandwich, Illinois; brothers, Robert Vorndran and Paul (Shirley) Vorndran, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Anita Paul, of Florissant, Colorado; and Gerald's significant other, Ilean DeWald, of Angola. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Dr. Erica (Andy Scaife) Duguid, Adam Vorndran, Andrew Vorndran, Lucas Bell and Kendal Bell; and his two great-grandchildren, Liam and Julia Scaife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara J. Vorndran on Dec. 1, 2005; sister and brother-in-law, Rose Marie (Ray) Kallmyer; brother, Albert Vorndran; sister-in-law, Marilyn Vorndran; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frederick (Marilyn) Schulz.

Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Pastor John Boyanowski will be officiating.

Burial will be at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Monday, June 3, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Angola VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205.

Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.