CORUNNA - Gerald "Jerry" V. Worden, 74, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
He was born on March 14, 1945, in Jackson, Michigan, to Haskell and Clarice (Leige) Worden.
Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1967.
He married Janice D. McDonald on Oct. 19, 1973, in Corunna. She resides in Corunna.
Jerry worked for Kitchen-Quip in Waterloo for 35 years, retiring in 2010.
He was a member of the Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church and he was a former member of the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department.
Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears and Dale Earnhardt.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice Worden, of Corunna; daughters and sons-in-law, Bertha and Stan Shipe, of Ashley, Jill and Mike Sadler, of Jackson, Michigan, Christine and Brandon Young, of West Virginia, and Marlene and Dave Kinnison of Michigan; sons and daughters-in-law; Aaron and Kearen Hicks, of Waterloo, and Nathan and Alisa Worden, of Auburn; 16 grandchildren, Greg Shipe, Derek Pickens, Tony Shipe, Mary Ellen Worden, Vincent Worden, Evan Worden, Todd Draffen, Robert Draffen, Sarah Draffen, Michael Sadler, John Sadler, Philip Sadler, Cody Henderson, Jonie Kinnison, Ashlyn Kinnison and Chelsea Collins; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Heidi Worden, of Washington, and Skeets and Marilyn Worden, of Michigan; sisters, Lola Van Epps, of Michigan, and Carrie Mock, of Michigan; sisters and brothers-in-law; Julia and Ed Bitner, of Michigan, and Sue and Jim Tingly, of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Marla Zentgraf, of Michigan, and Barb Mock, of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Haskill and Lilly Worden; mother and stepfather, Clarice and Robert Mock; and two brothers, Greg Mock and Scott Mock.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Center St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be directed to Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church, 315 S. Bridge St., Corunna, IN 46730.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.