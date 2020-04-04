KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Lake View Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Lake View Cemetery
Geraldine Bolen-Gillenwater


1940 - 2020
Geraldine Bolen-Gillenwater Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Geraldine Bolen-Gillenwater, 79, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Mrs. Bolen Gillenwater was born in Warrior Mine, Virginia, on July 20, 1940, to Howard and Effie (Prater) Mitchell. They preceded her in death.

She married Bernis Bolen on June 26, 1957, in Lebanon, Virginia, and he preceded her in death June 10, 1998.

Later she married Galen Gillenwater on Aug. 15, 2000, and he preceded her in death on March 21, 2010.

Geraldine loved cooking, shopping and spending time with her family.

Her survivors include her daughter, Sue and Jay Griffith, of Fort Wayne; sons, Kenneth and Judy Bolen, of Columbia City, Bob and Kelly Bolen, of Kendallville, Roger and Kim Bolen, of Kendallville, and Tim and Lori Bolen, of Kendallville; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Jasper Mitchell.

A gathering, "with appropriate physical distancing", will be held at the graveside on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Lake View Cemetery, with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 4, 2020
