ANGOLA - Geraldine Joan Rowe, 99, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1921, in Flint, Steuben County, Indiana, to Jack and Vera (Lonsbury) Miller.

Geraldine married Vernon Rowe on Sept. 25, 1965.

She retired from Moore's Business Forms in Angola, where she was a proofreader.

Surviving are her son, Tony (Sandy) Bolinger, of Lafayette, Louisiana; daughters, Kay (Jay) Salzbrenner, of Angola and Sally (Leroy) Reinhart, of Hamilton; brother, Shirley Miller, of Angola; and sisters, Twilith Wray, of Fort Wayne and LeDonna Haskins, of Angola. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Rowe; sister, Wiladean Miller; two brothers, Gerald Miller and Jackie Miller; and one grandson.

Services will be at a later date.

Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.