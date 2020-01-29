KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Ginger Fifield


1960 - 2020
Ginger Fifield Obituary

FREMONT - Ginger A. Fifield, 59, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Feb. 2, 1960, in Flint, Michigan, to Gordon S. and Nancy E. Bowen.

Ginger worked in production for Hudson Industries for 14 years, and then for Bunch's ShopRite as a cashier for 15 years, retiring in 2006.

She was a member of Sonlight Community Church. She also was a member of American Legion Post 257 of Fremont.

Ginger was a breast cancer survivor and animal lover.

Surviving are three children, Robert G. Fifield, of Auburn, Adam R. Fifield, of Angola, and Brandy M. (Robert) Vetter, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Joshua Fifield, Haley Fifield, Maja Fifield, Madison Fifield, Serenity Fifield, Adam Fifield, Autumn Vetter, Brailey Vetter and Claire Vetter; and two brothers, Stanley E. Bowen, of Angola and Johnny Bowen, of Angola.

Services will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Dan Foster officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 29, 2020
