Gladys Hochstedler
1939 - 2020
LAGRANGE - Gladys Marietta Hochstedler, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 10:10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Life Care Center in LaGrange.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Parkman, Ohio, to Menno and Mary (Schmucker) Hershberger.

On March 19, 1959 in LaGrange, Indiana, she married John N. Hochstedler. He died on April 29, 1997.

Surviving are four sons, Menno (Rhoda) Hochstedler, of Topeka, Ervin (Ida Mae) Hochstedler, of Bourbon, Walter Hochstedler, of Colon, Michigan, and John Ray Jr., (Marlene) Hochstedler, of Arthur, Illinois; two daughters, Mary Hochstedler, of New Paris, and Alma (Reuben) Miller, of LaGrange; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Simon Hershberger, of LaGrange, and Owen (Verna) Hershberger, of Mora, Minnesota; two sisters, Barbara Hershberger, of LaGrange, and Alma Arlene (Ora) Schrock, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Michael Miller; sister, Susie Huth; and brother, Ervin Hershberger.

Gladys was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Reuben Miller residence, 2855 N. C.R. 450W, LaGrange.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020, also at the Reuben Miller residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Mahlon Lambright and the home ministers.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
Reuben Miller residence
JUL
3
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Reuben Miller residence
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
