CHURUBUSCO - Glen "John" Anderson, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on March 19, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Whitley County, on April 17, 1939, to the late Harold and Genevieve (Garrison) Anderson. He spent his formative years in Churubusco and rural Allen County, graduating from Huntertown High School in 1958.

John married Mildred "Mid" Ott at Merriam Christian Chapel Church on Aug. 20, 1960.

He was a lifelong farmer. He also worked at Anderson & Boner Construction and Chain O' Lakes State Park.

John was a great grandpa. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed 4-H, woodworking, tractors and horses.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mid Anderson; four daughters, Carla (Kent) Bennington, Dora (David Jr.) Gaither, Jodi Malcolm and Tara (Phil Jr.) Lemper; a son, John Anderson; a sister, Judy Owen; a brother, Harold (Nancy) Anderson; 11 grandchildren, Trae, Tegan (Maddison) and Tana Simmons, Dustin (Charity) and Lane Gaither, Camron and Caylee (Blake Forrester) Knafel, Christian (Ashley Lewis) Stoner, Caiden Malcolm, Callie and Case Lemper; four stepgrandchildren, Cameron, Bryce, Blake and Kayla Bennington; two great-grandchildren, Donovan and Rebekah Gaither; and a step-great-grandson, Jadyn Forrester.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Julie Anderson; a brother-in-law, Chuck Owen; and a son-in-law, Arthur Stoner.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m.

Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Smith Township Fire Department or Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Online notes to the family may be left at sheetsandchilds.com. Published in KPCNews from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary