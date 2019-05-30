KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Weldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Weldon


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glen Weldon Obituary

LAGRANGE - Glen Lee Weldon, 89, of Howe, Indiana, died May 28, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.

Mr. Weldon was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in Topeka, Indiana, to Glen C. and Helen M. (Gael) Weldon.

Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he worked for 40 years for Weiss Trucking Company in Mongo, Indiana.

He was a lifetime member of Disable American Veterans and LaGrange American Legion Post #215.

Mr. Weldon was a United State Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War and retiring in 1951.

On Dec. 20, 1958, in Constantine, Michigan, Lee married Dola I. Liester. Mrs. Weldon preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 1989.

Surviving are his two sons, Michael Weldon, of Orland and Glen G. (Karla) Weldon, of Howe; a daughter, Desiree (Tim) Sisson, of LaGrange; two grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Woods, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Loraine Greene, of LaGrange.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Hoff; and two brothers, Merle Weldon and Ralph Weldon.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Russ Hepler will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery in rural Howe, where military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now