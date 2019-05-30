LAGRANGE - Glen Lee Weldon, 89, of Howe, Indiana, died May 28, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.

Mr. Weldon was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in Topeka, Indiana, to Glen C. and Helen M. (Gael) Weldon.

Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he worked for 40 years for Weiss Trucking Company in Mongo, Indiana.

He was a lifetime member of Disable American Veterans and LaGrange American Legion Post #215.

Mr. Weldon was a United State Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War and retiring in 1951.

On Dec. 20, 1958, in Constantine, Michigan, Lee married Dola I. Liester. Mrs. Weldon preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 1989.

Surviving are his two sons, Michael Weldon, of Orland and Glen G. (Karla) Weldon, of Howe; a daughter, Desiree (Tim) Sisson, of LaGrange; two grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Woods, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Loraine Greene, of LaGrange.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Hoff; and two brothers, Merle Weldon and Ralph Weldon.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Russ Hepler will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery in rural Howe, where military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.