Glenn Geiger
1954 - 2020
HUNTERTOWN - Glenn Allen Geiger, 66, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Aug. 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Churubusco, Indiana, on July 19, 1954, to Glen and Mary (McGuire) Geiger. They preceded him in death.

Glenn married Brenda Doan on Aug. 20, 1979, and she preceded him in death in 2006.

He worked as a custodian at Concordia Lutheran Church and School for many years.

Glenn is survived by one daughter, Heather Geiger; three sons, Shawn Geiger, Jason Geiger and Chad Geiger; several grandchildren; and one sister, Carolyn Geiger.

He was preceded in death by a sister Sandy Coleman.

Memorial services will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m.

Memorials are to the donors choice.

Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
SEP
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
