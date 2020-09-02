HUNTERTOWN - Glenn Allen Geiger, 66, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Aug. 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Churubusco, Indiana, on July 19, 1954, to Glen and Mary (McGuire) Geiger. They preceded him in death.

Glenn married Brenda Doan on Aug. 20, 1979, and she preceded him in death in 2006.

He worked as a custodian at Concordia Lutheran Church and School for many years.

Glenn is survived by one daughter, Heather Geiger; three sons, Shawn Geiger, Jason Geiger and Chad Geiger; several grandchildren; and one sister, Carolyn Geiger.

He was preceded in death by a sister Sandy Coleman.

Memorial services will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m.

Memorials are to the donors choice.

