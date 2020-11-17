FREMONT - Glenn Arthur Wells, age 90, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on April 2, 1930, in Fremont, Indiana, to Henry and Sylvia (Noggle) Wells. They preceded him in death.

Glenn graduated from Fremont High School in 1948, and was a very natural athlete and played basketball.

He joined the United States Army and served our country from 1951 until 1953, during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany. He loved his country and flag and was very patriotic.

Glenn was of member of Orland American Legion Post #423 for more than 50 years, and also had been a member of Fremont American Legion Cassell Post #257.

He worked for the Indiana Toll Road for 42 years.

Glenn married Pearl L. "Willie" Honeywell on Oct. 11, 1956, in Angola, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan. 25, 2004.

He enjoyed spending his winter months in Florida, and his summers at Barton Lake. He also loved the outdoors. His advice about turning 90 was to always keep moving.

He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In his younger years, his hobbies included playing softball, horseshoes, C.B. and Ham radios, tinkering with electronics, going to the gun range and playing pool. As he grew older, he enjoyed playing Bingo, taking road trips to FireKeepers and even learned how to play cornhole.

He could make friends anywhere he went, he was a people person, and his nickname was the GOV. He will always be an icon in Fremont. His family have many stories of those who traveled along with him in his 90 years. Some have gone before him but he and many others like him have left a legacy behind.

Survivors include his daughters, Christine (Harry) Nix, of Angola, Indiana, Marilyn (Philip) Moser, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Kathleen (David) Barone, of Bronson, Michigan; sons, Bob (Michelle) Hull, of Fremont, Indiana, and Glenn M. Wells, of Fremont, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Moser; twin great-grand-daughters, Zoey E. Barone and M. Rose Barone; a sister, Jeanne McAndrew; and a brother, Henry LaVere Wells.

Due to the pandemic, private funeral services will be held.

Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Military Honors will be provided by Fremont American Legion Cassell Post #257 Color Guard.

A celebration of Glenn's Life will be held at a later time, due to the pandemic.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Orland American Legion Post 423, Fremont American Legion Post 257, or to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.