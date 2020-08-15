1/1
Glenys Russell
1953 - 2020
COLDWATER, Mich. - Glenys K. Russell, 67, of Coldwater, Michigan, died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born on July 18, 1953, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert and Fedora Groh.

She was a DeKalb High School graduate and worked at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, before retiring in 2010.

Glenys attended Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church and loved to paint, crochet and decorate cakes, and adored her kids and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband Larry Russell. They were married on Oct. 14, 1994, in Auburn, Indiana.

Also surviving are her daughter and son, Michelle L. (Kyle) Yoquelet, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Michael L. Waldron, of Butler, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Stacey L. Russell, of Coldwater, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Trevor Waldron, Shana Gierhart, Tia Wood, Jayden Gierhart, Bella Yoquelet, Kaleb Modert, Dustyn Modert, Sarah Osborne and Clayton Osborne; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard (Geneva) Freed, of Auburn, Indiana, and Ron (Betty) Groh, of Garrett, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Dylan Gierhart; and a brother, Jerry Patterson.

Services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.

Calling is two hours prior to the service on Tuesday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the state mandate, masks are required.

Preferred memorials are to the American Cancer Society.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
AUG
18
Service
02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
