READING, Michigan - Gloria Berlien-Pridgeon, 97, of Reading, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home.

Gloria was born Sept. 15, 1921, in Waterloo, the daughter of Sherman and Esther (Hassett) Fenstermaker. In 1945 she married Carlyle Berlien; he preceded her in death on March 1, 1987. After remaining a widow for eight years, she married Dean Pridgeon; he preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2012.

After graduating from Fremont High School she worked at Hadley's Variety Store for many years. Then in 1969 she opened her own ladies apparel store in Fremont, The Gloria Shop, retiring in 1986.

Gloria was a member of the California Community Church, Fremont Chamber of Commerce, Pokagon Business and Professional Women's Club, American Legion Auxiliary, and life member of the Branch County Farm Bureau.

Surviving are a daughter, Sheila (Dana) Alley of Reading, Michigan; two grandsons, Brian (Kelly) Smith of Coldwater, Michigan, and Jason Hungerford of Reading, Michigan; great-grandson, Austin Smith of Reading, Michigan; three stepgranddaughters, Andrea Hoyer of Quincy, Michigan, Dana Jo Alley-Vallejo (Luis) of Clewiston, Florida, and Melissa (James) Adams of Mount Vernon, Ohio; 24 stepgrandchildren; and 20 step-great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Michael (Diane) Pridgeon, and William (Martha) Pridgeon, both of Montgomery, Michigan; two stepdaughters, Rebecca Pridgeon of Montgomery, Michigan, and Barbara (David) Miller of Powell, Ohio; a sister, Violet Vice of Kendallville; and two stepbrothers, Howard (Lillian) McKibben and Donald (Jean) McKibben of Ohio.

In addition to her two husbands she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arna Fenstermaker; a sister, Hilda McNeal; and a stepbrother, Ronald McKibben.

Visitation has been set for Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Case officiating.

Burial will take place at Lester Cemetery, Branch County, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the in Chicago, or the California Community Church, California Corners, Branch County, Michigan.

