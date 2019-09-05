KPCNews Obituaries
|
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral Home
Auburn, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pinnington Funeral Home
Auburn, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinnington Funeral Home
502 N. Main St
Auburn, IN
View Map
Gloria Boger


1939 - 2019
Gloria Boger Obituary

AUBURN - Gloria (Jane) Boger, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at home in Auburn, Indiana.

Jane was born Aug. 28, 1939, in rural DeKalb County to John R. and Mary R. (Hogan) Dickson. They preceded her in death.

She attended school at Butler High School.

Jane was united in marriage to Clarence A. Boger on Aug. 14, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2015.

She retired with 40 years of service from Cooper Tire in Auburn.

She enjoyed puzzle books, and doll and music box collecting.

Her passion was spending time with her family, having family dinners, attending all of her grandchildren's events and her two dogs, Janie and CJ.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Jerry L. (Beth) Boger, of Garrett, Kim A. (Beth) Boger, of Waterloo, Debbie J. (Bob) Leon, of Auburn and Tina L. Clair of Auburn. Also surviving are, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Betty Miller, of Auburn; three sisters-in-law, Roeiene Dickson, Marlene Boger and Jean Boger; one brother-in-law, Larry Boger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; one son, Terry Boger; three brothers, John, Jack, and Ted; and three sisters, Darlene, Doris and Shirley.

Funeral services for Gloria (Jane) Boger will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, with Matt Boger officiating.

Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services beginning at 9 a.m.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral Home in Auburn.

Family requests memorials be given in memory of Gloria (Jane) Boger to DeKalb Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 5, 2019
