More Obituaries for Gloria Radcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Radcliffe


1940 - 2020
Gloria Radcliffe Obituary

COLUMBIA CITY - Gloria Viola Radcliffe, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died in the company of family at 9:40 a.m., on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, a daughter of the late Loren P. and Hazel E. (Cochran) Siebuhr.

Her formative years were spent in Los Angeles, where she attended Venice High School.

On Sept. 7, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kent D. Radcliffe. They made their first home in Albion, Indiana, moving to the Los Angeles area of California, for 12 years. They then moved to Missouri, then Rockledge, Florida. In 2018, they moved to Columbia City, Indiana. Kent died on Nov. 14, 2019.

She was a full-time homemaker raising the couple's four children.

She enjoyed doing paintings.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann (Jeffrey) Schlotterback, of Columbia City, Kevin D. (Denise Ellis) Radcliffe, of Rockledge, Florida, and Kyle P. (Susan) Radcliffe, of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen (Geoffrey) Wright, of Apple Valley, California.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Bentley G. Radcliffe, and brothers, Leon, Harold, Jack, Paul and Bill Siebuhr.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Memorials in Gloria's honor, may be made to Humane Society of Whitley County.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 8, 2020
