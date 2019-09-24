|
LAGRANGE - Goldie A. Hooley, 94, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Sept. 22, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mrs. Hooley was born on Oct. 27, 1924, in LaGrange, to Orville J. and Lelia (Garlets) Nelson.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she was a bookkeeper for 25 years at the former Culp Motor Sales in LaGrange, was the LaGrange County recorder from 1985-1993, and then continued to work there until 2003.
Mrs. Hooley was a member of First Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, LaGrange American Legion Post #215 Auxiliary, and a 50-year member and past worthy matron of the Sylvan Chapter #251 Order of the Eastern Star.
On Aug. 27, 1946, in LaGrange, she married Wilbur L. "Bill" Hooley. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
Surviving are two daughters, Becky (Steve) Wappes, of LaGrange, and Jackie (Robert) Hartman, of LaGrange; a son, James D. (Linda) Hooley, of Kendallville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Smith, of Carmel; and a brother, Ralph Q. (Betty) Nelson, of LaGrange.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death her parents; a grandson, Zachary Wappes; two sisters, Oneita Nelson and Phyllis Meyer; and two brothers, Frazier E. Nelson and Thurlow G. Nelson.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to either First Presbyterian Church or The Farm Project.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.