ORLAND - Gordon Eugene Willms, 77, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home in Orland, Indiana.

Gordon was born on Jan. 10, 1943, in Wolcottville, Indiana. He was the first born of Gordon and Edith (Jones) Willms.

He was raised in Orland and graduated from Orland High School with the Class of 1961.

He married Mary C. Laisure on Dec. 18, 1964, at Lake Gage Congregational.

Gordon worked for Atwood Mobile Products in LaGrange for 31 years.

He was a member of Stroh Church of Christ.

Gordon was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member and former Commander of American Legion Post 423 in Orland.

He was an avid coon hunter and Mark Martin's biggest fan.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Willms, of Orland; two daughters, Michele (Dean) Pankop, of Garrett and Tammy Cattron, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Cory Fisher, of Auburn, Shanna (Seth) Moughler, of Hudson, Trista Wooster, of Auburn, Taylor (Ashlee Campos) Cattron, of Fort Wayne and Chelsey (Aaron Lassandro) Cattron, of Fort Wayne; three great-grandsons, Dylan Fisher, Colin Moughler and Devin Colyer; two sisters, Shirley (Roland) Coler, of Angola and Nancy (Jack) Sperry, of Orland; one brother, Larry Willms, of Orland; and his dogs, Dozer and Baby.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.

Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Orland Volunteer Fire Department.

