KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Gardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Gardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Gardt Obituary

LEO - Grace Rose Gardt, 85, of Leo, passed away on April 27, 2020. Born on April 6, 1935, in Rutilano, Italy, she immigrated in 1938 to Auburn where she grew up. Grace was a daughter of the late Dominico and Graciela (Insalata) Palumbo. She married Jack E. Gardt on October 6, 1963. She was a member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1999, from Lincoln Life Insurance Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Gardt of Leo; son, Brian (Leigh Ann) Gardt, of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose McKimson, of Troy, Michigan; and grandchildren, Annabella "Annie" and Dominick Gardt, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack E Gardt; infant son, Kevin Gardt; and brothers, Louie, Oronzo, and Vito Palumbo.

Private family Catholic Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -