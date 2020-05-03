|
|
LEO - Grace Rose Gardt, 85, of Leo, passed away on April 27, 2020. Born on April 6, 1935, in Rutilano, Italy, she immigrated in 1938 to Auburn where she grew up. Grace was a daughter of the late Dominico and Graciela (Insalata) Palumbo. She married Jack E. Gardt on October 6, 1963. She was a member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1999, from Lincoln Life Insurance Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Gardt of Leo; son, Brian (Leigh Ann) Gardt, of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose McKimson, of Troy, Michigan; and grandchildren, Annabella "Annie" and Dominick Gardt, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack E Gardt; infant son, Kevin Gardt; and brothers, Louie, Oronzo, and Vito Palumbo.
Private family Catholic Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in KPCNews on May 3, 2020