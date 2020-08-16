Grace Gillespie

KENDALLVILLE - Grace Maxine Gillespie, age 94, of Kendallville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Gillespie was born in Dekalb County near Butler on Sept. 14, 1925 to Walter R. and Alta C. (Farner) Hose. She graduated from Butler High School in 1943 and married George Franklin "Jud" Gillespie on March 16, 1946 in Kendallville. They remained faithful in marriage for 72 years before George preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2018.

Grace was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She had beautiful handwriting and enjoyed making cards from scratch and sending them to her family and friends. She loved crocheting and making crafts of all kinds. She was a good cook and loved to bake cakes and homemade noodles. She was the neighborhood mom to all the kids on the block where she lived for 74 years. Grace was a member of the First Church of God in Kendallville and she was also a big Indianapolis Pacers fan.

Survivors include her sons Larry Gillespie, Kendallville, Dennis Gillespie, Kendallville, Dean (Michelle) Gillespie, Kendallville, Keith Gillespie, Kendallville and daughters Marilyn (Paul) Carpenter, Kendallville and Barbars (Robert) Deisinger, Kendallville as well as eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jud, a son, Carl Gillespie, a daughter-in-law, Rose Gillespie a grandson, Andrew Carpenter, a sister, Viola Houser and brothers, Ralph Hose, Harold Hose, Wilber Hose and Hubert Hose.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor David Hill officiating.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville with her grandsons as casket bearers.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.