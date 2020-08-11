AVILLA - Grace Ley, 92, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harold and Clara (De Mongeot) Troop.

She belonged to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, she was a member of American Legion Post 240 Ladies Auxiliary, Kendallville VFW Auxiliary and UAW Local 305.

She graduated in 1945 from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne.

She married Francis Ley on July 24, 1954; he preceded her in death on May 11, 1992.

She was a buyer for International Harvester and retired in 1981, after 36 years.

She was active for many years with the RSVP, where she received many awards for her volunteer service. She loved bowling and rolled her last ball at the age of 85. She loved to fish, garden, collect fabric, and was always willing to help others.

Survivors are her son, Michael (Lynn) Ley, of Fort Wayne; and daughter, Sandy (Walt) Kowal, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are grandchildren, Larry Ley Jr., Dennis (Pam) Ley, Samantha Ley, Gina (Tim) Kirby, Lindsay (Josh) Boidock, Shaun (Aubrey) Davis, Nikita Kowal, and Melissa Ley; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by sons, Larry Ley and Timothy Ley; grandsons, Jeffrey Ley, Gus Boidock; and granddaughter, Amanda Ley; brother, Lewis Troop; and sisters, Kate Albin and Josephine Troop.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation one half hour prior.

Visitation will also be from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Avilla.

Memorials are to Catholic Charities/RSVP Auburn, Indiana.

To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.