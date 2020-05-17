KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Resources
More Obituaries for Gracie Wicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gracie Wicker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Wicker Obituary

ALBION - Gracie Wicker, age 97, of Albion, died Thursday, May 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.

Mrs. Wicker was born in Four Mile, Kentucky on January 8, 1923, to Lace and Minnie (Chaffins) Wicker. She was employed with Brighton Mushroom Farm, No-Sag, and Starcraft. She loved to quilt and cook for her family. She loved holiday gatherings and helping her family.

Survivors include a son, Roby Conley of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Betty Napier, of Avilla; eight grandchildren, Anita and Paul Osborn of Albion; Christopher Conley of Kendallville; Jerry and Vicki Napier of Kendallville; Terry Napier of Wolcottville; Bridgette Southwood, and her longtime companion, Keith Mapes of LaGrange; Wesley Napier of Avilla; Bobbie and Rodney Manns of Albion; and Tonya Halsey of New Haven. She also is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Max Napier; daughter-in-law, Sharon Conley; granddaughter-in-law, Angie Napier; siblings Tom Wicker, Edgel Wicker, Virgil Wicker, Frank Wicker, Carlton Wicker, Aven "Allen" Wicker, Ocie Wicker Collins, and Audrey Wicker Triplett.

A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at Orange Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Noble County .

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -