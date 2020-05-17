|
|
ALBION - Gracie Wicker, age 97, of Albion, died Thursday, May 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
Mrs. Wicker was born in Four Mile, Kentucky on January 8, 1923, to Lace and Minnie (Chaffins) Wicker. She was employed with Brighton Mushroom Farm, No-Sag, and Starcraft. She loved to quilt and cook for her family. She loved holiday gatherings and helping her family.
Survivors include a son, Roby Conley of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Betty Napier, of Avilla; eight grandchildren, Anita and Paul Osborn of Albion; Christopher Conley of Kendallville; Jerry and Vicki Napier of Kendallville; Terry Napier of Wolcottville; Bridgette Southwood, and her longtime companion, Keith Mapes of LaGrange; Wesley Napier of Avilla; Bobbie and Rodney Manns of Albion; and Tonya Halsey of New Haven. She also is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Max Napier; daughter-in-law, Sharon Conley; granddaughter-in-law, Angie Napier; siblings Tom Wicker, Edgel Wicker, Virgil Wicker, Frank Wicker, Carlton Wicker, Aven "Allen" Wicker, Ocie Wicker Collins, and Audrey Wicker Triplett.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at Orange Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Noble County .
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on May 17, 2020