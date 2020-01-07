|
COLDWATER, Mich. - Graham A. Sellers, 84, of Kinderhook Township, Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.
Graham was born on June 28, 1935, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold and Vesta Mae (Smith) Sellers.
He graduated from Fremont High School in 1953.
Graham married Jean Ann Noyes on June 17, 1966 in Angola, Indiana.
He was a lifetime dairy farmer.
Graham formerly served as Kinderhook Township Supervisor, Soil Conservation District officer, and Regional District Conservation officer. He was a member of many antique farm machinery organizations, and Fremont United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed collecting antique farm machinery and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Sellers, of Kinderhook Township, Michigan; sons, Mike Sellers, of Bronson, Michigan, and Chuck (Rhonda) Neutz, of Coldwater, Michigan; daughters, Cynthia (Shawn) Fleming, of Boulder City, Nevada, and Lisa (Jeff) Meade, of Huntington Woods, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Donna Morgan, Maria (Dustin) Chisolm, Paxton (Steven) Kaposta, Corbett Fleming, Maddie Meade, Darby Meade, Spencer Meade, and Meagan Meade; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Marshall (Suzi) Sellers, of Powell, Wyoming; and a sister, Lorna (Donald) VanMeter, of Windsor, Colorado.
Graham was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Mae (Deller) Sellers in 1965; parents; a daughter, Cynthia Neutz Meade; and a son-in-law, Gary Meade.
Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tracey Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Mundy Cemetery, Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Fremont United Methodist Church or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.