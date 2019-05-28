WATERLOO - Greggory Leon Smith Sr., 61, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in Waterloo.

He was born April 15, 1958 in Auburn to the late Charles Franklin and Eleanor (Fee) Smith.

He was a truck driver for Klink Trucking in Ashley, retiring in 2011.

Greggory married Phyllis Baysinger on June 13, 1998, in Auburn, and she died October 16, 2013.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Joshua (Jessica) Smith of Auburn, Greggory Smith of Waterloo, Jennifer Gustin of Garrett and Eleanor Smith of Kendallville; five step-children, Brian Bailey of Angola, Keith Bailey of Waterloo, Teresa (Billy) Blaylock of Corunna, Melissa Bailey of Auburn and Vanessa Bailey of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Vera Jean (Phil) King of Waterloo, Charlene Stahl of Auburn, Ralph (Sherry) Smith of South Bend, Jake (Ginger) Smith of Waterloo, Chuck (Beth) Smith of Auburn and Kathy (Mark) Troyer of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a son, Bradley Smith.

Services will be 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be given in Greggory's name to Riley Hospital for Children.

