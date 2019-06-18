LIGONIER - Gregorio "Pollo" Murillo-Padilla Jr, 22, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was born on June 9, 1997, the son of Gregorio and Irma (Padilla) Murillo, in LaGrange, Indiana.

Gregorio is survived by his parents; a brother, Yoan (Monica) Murillo; and three sisters, Jessica Murillo, Gloria Murillo, and Maria Murillo, all of Ligonier.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Gloria Murillo.

Gregorio graduated from West Noble High School in 2016, and had worked for Crossroads in Topeka, for the last two years.

Gregorio enjoyed every minute he spent with his roosters that he raised on his farmland.

A funeral Mass will be held in Gregorio's honor at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 330 Ravine Drive Ligonier, Indiana.

Father Wilson Corzo will officate.

Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, starting at 5 p.m. until Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Gregorio's family.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.