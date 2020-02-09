|
Gregory Beckman
KENDALLVILLE - Gregory Brian Beckman, 61, of Kendallville passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville after a valiant, nearly three-year battle with gastric cancer.
He was born Sept. 29, 1958, in Huntington to Albert Ronald "Ron" and Charlene (Fruechtenicht) Beckman.
On April 17, 1982, he married Sheila R. Johnson in Bluffton.
Mr. Beckman moved to Kendallville in 1982, coming from Huntington. In 1985, he and his wife moved to Rochester, where he opened an office for Edward Jones and was a financial advisor. Always wanting to move back to the Kendallville area, an opening became available with Edward Jones in Kendallville in 1991, and he and his family made Kendallville their home.
He faithfully attended Cultivate Church in LaOtto.
Greg's greatest joy was coaching his children in sports. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, IU basketball and a shareholder of the Green Bay Packers. Spending time with family was very important to Greg, and he felt fortunate to have them nearby these past few weeks. He also dearly loved the Christmas holiday, listening to Christmas music year round. Greg's best attribute was laughing with his family and friends, and that will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila Beckman of Kendallville; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kristen Beckman of Cincinnati, OH; a daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle (Beckman) and Travis Guffey of Louisville, KY; three grandchildren, Clara Beckman, Annelise Beckman, and Guffey baby due in August 2020; his mother, Charlene Beckman of Huntington; two brothers, Mike (MaryLou) Beckman of Granger and Mark (Kathy) Beckman of Garrett; and a sister Julie (Aaron) Chastain of McCordsville; as well as beloved nieces, nephews, a great-niece and a great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Beckman.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cultivate Church, 500 South Main Street, LaOtto with Pastor Aaron Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Township Cemetery near Rome City.
Calling is Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Kendallville Youth Baseball or Kendallville Girls Softball League. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.