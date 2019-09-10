KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Gregory Chrysler


1985 - 2019
Gregory Chrysler Obituary

ANGOLA - Gregory Alan Chrysler, 33, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1985, in Angola, Indiana, to Keith V. and Mary (Swiniuch) Chrysler.

Gregory was the owner and operator of Chrysler Mobile Marine Service.

Surviving are his parents, Keith V. and Mary Chrysler, of Angola; brother, Ben (Leona) Chrysler, of Waterloo; and sister, Karen Chrysler, of Angola. Also surviving is his significant other, Cheryl Slater and her three children, Alexis, Cassidy and Trey.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.

Burial will be at Flint Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Memorials may be given to the family c/o Keith and Mary Chrysler.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 10, 2019
