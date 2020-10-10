KENDALLVILLE - Gregory Allen Cleveland, age 58, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home.

Greg was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Jan. 4, 1962, to Aldon K. and Beverly J. (Weible) Cleveland. They preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Lakeland High School. Greg was a well-known "Kendalltuckin" and knew no stranger.

He was currently working at Creative Liquid Coatings and had been for several years.

Greg was the best pool shark on the pool table and loved playing with his infamous "Black Widow" pool stick. From time to time he would watch Nascar and then he would check on "The King", Richard Petty. Greg loved Mountain Dew 10 to 1. He will be missed the most for always being the friendly one in the crowd.

Survivors include his brother, Jeff Cleveland; ex-wife, Tina Hicks; stepmother, Ida Cleveland; nieces, Leah Cleveland (Brad Hudnall) and Cindy (Terry) Wicker; nephews, Kristopher Cleveland (Ali Conrad), Josh Cleveland and Jeffery Cleveland; great-niece, Maddyson Smith; and great-nephews, Konnor and Kylor Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Aldon "Keith" Cleveland II; and his only cherished baby girl, Jasmine Jean Cleveland.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at One Truth Christian Outreach, 309 Sargent St., Kendallville.

Burial of his cremains with be at Ontario Cemetery in LaGrange at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.