GARRETT - Gregory Lee Haynes, 63, of Garrett, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 2, 1956, in Garrett to the late Raymond and Barbara (Krider) Haynes.

He married Rhonda Hathaway on June 26, 1976, in Garrett, and she passed away September 9, 2007.

Mr. Haynes worked as a machine repairman at Eaton Corp. in Auburn for the past 42 years.

He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 164.

Surviving are a daughter, Michele Haynes of Garrett; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sue Haynes of Barefoot, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a celebration of Gregory's life at a later date when restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

Memorial donations may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. Highway 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 19, 2020
