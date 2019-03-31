GARRETT - Gregory "T" Kever, 63, of Garrett, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home.

Greg was born on March 27, 1956, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Norbert R. and Marium R. (Gremaux) Kever.

Greg was a graduate of Heritage High School. Greg served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1998. He achieved the rank of sergeant first class and retired as a legal assistant. Recently Greg was the commander of the VFW Post 1892 in Garrett.

Greg is survived by his wife, Denise Kever of Garrett; daughters Shubitha (Jeremy Workman) Kever of Fort Wayne, Natasha Kever of Columbus, and Danielle Berridge of Auburn; son, Mathew O'Blenis of Auburn; stepsons, Nate Kleeman of Auburn and Drew (Sheena Gomez) Kleeman of Auburn; brother, Dennis (Velvet) Kever of Leo; sister, Diane (Greg) Galligher of Monroeville; sister-in-law, Janice of Harlan; and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Noah Berridge, Milo and Nixie Workman, Luke and Olivia O'Blenis and Aiden and Brianna Nichols.

Greg was proceeded in death by his parents; his son Gregory J. Kever; and brother Gerald.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Marcus J. Carlson officiating. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N Main St., Auburn. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, with military graveside services.

Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 1892, Garrett, in memory of Gregory T. Kever.