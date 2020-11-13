ANGOLA - Gregory James Lopshire, age 65, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home following his brief illness.

Greg was born on March 8, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Edward and Ellen (France) Lopshire.

He graduated from Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School in 1973.

Greg married Denise Davis on Aug. 11, 1984, in Angola, Indiana.

Greg was currently working as the yard manager at Dry Dock Marine Center in Angola, Indiana. He formerly worked for Dana-Spicer in Fort Wayne for 35 years, in skilled trades.

He attended Nevada Mills United Methodist Church in Angola, Indiana.

Over the course of his life, Greg enjoyed many activities, especially those including water, and being with his family and friends. He was active for many years and met his wife through performing in water-ski shows with the Lake James Sports Club. He also enjoyed white-water rafting, snow-skiing, hiking, biking, woodworking, and in general, being outside in nature.

One of Greg's greatest pleasures came from watching and coaching, not only his own son and daughter in their sports, but also with the local youth sports programs.

Survivors include his wife Denise Lopshire, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana; children, Joel Lopshire and Katelin Lopshire, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana; his parents, Edward and Ellen Lopshire, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana; a sister, Margaret (Garry) Frazier, of Columbia City, Indiana; his mother and father-in law, Marjorie and Ardell Davis, of Fremont, Indiana; a nephew, Christopher Frazier, of Columbia City, Indiana; a niece, Jessica (Tom) Woods, of London, England; and great-nephews, Ian, Zachary, Collin and Oliver.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Due to the pandemic a private funeral service will be held.

The Rev. Tracy Zimmerman will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Due to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's Executive Order, only up to 50 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time with facial mask and social distancing requirements in place.

Memorial donations in Greg's memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or to the Steuben County Cancer Association.

Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.