Gregory Newcomer
1958 - 2020
BUTLER - Gregory E. Newcomer, 62, died Friday September 25, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born June 14, 1958 in Auburn to Glen and Angie (Hugeback) Newcomer.

Greg was a lifetime farmer. He just recently retired from the DeKalb Eastern School Board and from the Board of Directors of DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Company.

He attended New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo and enjoyed hunting, fishing and was very involved in his kids' activities.

He married Catherine Collett on August 17, 1985 in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and she survives.

He is also survived by his parents, Glen and Angie Newcomer of Butler; a daughter, Britney Newcomer of Fort Wayne; a son, Zachary Newcomer of Fort Wayne; a granddaughter, Kiya Reece; and a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Suzanne Newcomer of Houston, Texas.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday October 3, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, with Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating. Burial will follow the service in Butler Cemetery, Butler.

Calling is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in Greg's name to New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, IN 46793.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
