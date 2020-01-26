|
FREMONT - Gregory Allen Resler, age 67, of Fremont, Indiana, and formerly of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 20, 1952 in Angola, Indiana to Wendell and Willa Jean (Wolf) Resler. He graduated from Angola High School in 1971.
Greg married Ida Ann Hancock on May 11, 1974 in Angola, Indiana.
He was a retired fork lift operator at Allegheny Coatings, Fremont, Indiana.
Greg was a simple man, but he did enjoy riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR, having cookouts, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ida Resler of Fremont, Indiana; his mother, Willa Jean Resler of Plymouth, Indiana; children, Jody (Sharon) Resler of Fremont, Indiana, Rebecca Resler of Angola, Indiana, and Angela Resler of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Justin Resler, and Chasity Resler, both of Fremont, Indiana; a great-granddaughter, Braelynn Maag of Fremont, Indiana; and a sister, Mika Adams of Zionsville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Resler, and a daughter, Kelly Jean Resler.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 South Darling Street, Angola, Indiana 46703. Father Tom Adamson will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held prior to the memorial service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at the Holy Family Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.
Memorial donations in Greg's memory may be directed in care of the family or to Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 South Darling Street, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.