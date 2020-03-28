|
ANGOLA - Gregory Ritter, 50, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Pioneer, Ohio.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Nov. 13, 1969, to David and Karen Ritter.
He graduated from Hicksville (Ohio) High School and attended The Ohio State University. Greg held a number of positions in sales. He most recently was employed by FedEx.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially golf.
Greg is survived by his wife, Aubree; daughters, Madilynn and Katelynn; his mother, Karen, of Auburn, Indiana; his brother, John (Lisa), of Galesburg, Michigan; his sister, Patricia (Chris) Cox, of Huntersville, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews.
Greg's father, David, preceded him in death.
A private service and burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Assumption, Ohio.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the .
Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2020