KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Grocock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Grocock


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Grocock Obituary

AVILLA - Guy "Skeeter" Grocock, 87, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1932, in Swan Township, to Elmer and Leah (Huffman) Grocock. They preceded him in death.

On June 15, 1957, in LaOtto, Indiana, he married Jean Faylor.

He was an Avilla High School graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Skeeter retired from International Harvester.

He was a member of U.A.W. and Avilla American Legion Post #240.

Surviving are his wife, Jean M. Grocock, of Avilla; sons, Jim (Rita) Grocock, of Avilla, and Steven (Sharon) Grocock, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jeff Grocock, Dave Grocock, Travis Grocock, Taylor Jones, and Erika Jones; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Grocock, Alixia Grocock, Mea Grocock, Madonna Grocock, Wrigley Grocock, Jayse Grocock, Abigail Jones, and Lillian Jones; brothers, Ira Grocock, of Kendallville, and Ray (Judy) Grocock, of Avilla; and sisters, Bernadean "Bunny" Miller, of Garrett, and Betty (Max) Sierra, of Frisco, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Cletus McNally.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior. Tom Novy will officiate.

Visitation will also be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be at Eel River Cemetery.

Memorials in Skeeter's memory may be directed to Avilla American Legion Post #240.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -