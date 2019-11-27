|
AVILLA - Guy "Skeeter" Grocock, 87, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1932, in Swan Township, to Elmer and Leah (Huffman) Grocock. They preceded him in death.
On June 15, 1957, in LaOtto, Indiana, he married Jean Faylor.
He was an Avilla High School graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Skeeter retired from International Harvester.
He was a member of U.A.W. and Avilla American Legion Post #240.
Surviving are his wife, Jean M. Grocock, of Avilla; sons, Jim (Rita) Grocock, of Avilla, and Steven (Sharon) Grocock, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jeff Grocock, Dave Grocock, Travis Grocock, Taylor Jones, and Erika Jones; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Grocock, Alixia Grocock, Mea Grocock, Madonna Grocock, Wrigley Grocock, Jayse Grocock, Abigail Jones, and Lillian Jones; brothers, Ira Grocock, of Kendallville, and Ray (Judy) Grocock, of Avilla; and sisters, Bernadean "Bunny" Miller, of Garrett, and Betty (Max) Sierra, of Frisco, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Cletus McNally.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior. Tom Novy will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorials in Skeeter's memory may be directed to Avilla American Legion Post #240.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.