KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
(419) 272-2421
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Edon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Grim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Grim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Grim Obituary

MONTPELIER, Ohio - Gwendolyn Nadine Grim, 75, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 1:57 a.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Aperion Care Center in Angola, Indiana, where she was a patient.

Mrs. Grim was last employed at Burger King near Edon, Ohio, and had also been employed at other food service establishments at turnpike plazas over the years.

She was currently attending the Montpelier Church of Christ and had previously attended the Columbia Church of Christ.

Nadine enjoyed being with family and loved to talk to people and make them smile. She would drop everything to help others and was a avid reader of the Bible.

Gwendolyn Nadine Grim was born on Jan. 2, 1944, in Jefferson Township near West Unity, Ohio, the daughter of Robert C. and Doris M. (Taylor) Grim.

She was preceded in death by her three husbands, William Wilson, Kenneth R. Shaw, and Lloyd Lyon.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Alan (Victoria) Shaw, of Angola, and David Roger Shaw; a daughter, Angela Marie (Greg Scessna) Lyon, of Fremont, Indiana; her stepchildren, including Greg (Brenda) Lyon, of Edon, Ohio; four grandchildren; her mother, Doris Grim; and a sister and brother, Sherry Dean and James, Grim, both of Bryan, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Rex Wilson Jr., in 1962.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.

A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.., at Edon Cemetery with Pastor Adam Fox officiating.

Memorials are requested to a .

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krill Funeral Service
Download Now